Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

HSY opened at $190.50 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

