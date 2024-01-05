DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.68 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

