Derbend Asset Management Acquires 41 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $479.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.56 and a 200 day moving average of $454.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.