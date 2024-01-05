Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $18.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.08. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

