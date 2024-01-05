Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.69.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $9,423,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $8,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

