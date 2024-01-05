Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.