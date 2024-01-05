Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.05 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

