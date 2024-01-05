Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $110.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

