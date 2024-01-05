Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 952.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.