DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,420 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 219.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

