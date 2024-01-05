Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $223,925. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Doximity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

