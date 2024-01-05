Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

