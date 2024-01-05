DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Head-To-Head Review

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -30.41% -96.17% -26.24% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $3.29 billion 8.59 -$1.38 billion ($2.18) -15.08 Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon’s Beyond Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DraftKings and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 3 4 21 0 2.64 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

DraftKings beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

