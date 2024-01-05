DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.