Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) CEO Sells $4,045,101.36 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 31.3 %

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DYN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

