Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.