Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $34.85 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 182,903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $913,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.