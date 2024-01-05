easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Catherine Bradley CBE Buys 10,000 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,561.31).
easyJet Stock Performance
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 497.20 ($6.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.94. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
easyJet Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on easyJet
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.