Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

