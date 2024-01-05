Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $11.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.