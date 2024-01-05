Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $70.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

ENOV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENOV

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.48 on Friday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after acquiring an additional 509,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.