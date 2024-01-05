Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

