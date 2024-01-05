Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $118.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

