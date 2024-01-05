Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.77.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $260.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.39.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

