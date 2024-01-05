Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $150.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.