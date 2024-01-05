Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Equitable alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.