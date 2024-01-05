Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

ELS opened at $69.55 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

