Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $281.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

