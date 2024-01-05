Evercore ISI Downgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Underperform

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

NYSE CFR opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $139.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $28,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

