Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $92,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

