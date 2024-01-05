Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 389.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.