Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $64,606.50 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

