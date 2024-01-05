Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $405.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

