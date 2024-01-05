FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $385,860,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $458.28 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.43.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.56.

View Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.