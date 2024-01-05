Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock worth $26,859,397. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.5 %

FICO stock opened at $1,116.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,185.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,068.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $929.36.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

