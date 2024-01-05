Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883,107.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $289,275.00.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

