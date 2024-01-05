F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh Buys 2,084 Shares

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh purchased 2,084 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £19,881.36 ($25,316.90).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 937 ($11.93) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 825.67 ($10.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 992 ($12.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 911.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 883.95.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,121.21%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

