FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $207,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.40. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $178.34 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

