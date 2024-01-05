Financial Comparison: Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) vs. BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BELIMO and Interface’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 5.17 Interface $1.30 billion 0.54 $19.56 million $0.01 1,200.00

Interface has higher revenue and earnings than BELIMO. BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interface, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interface pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BELIMO is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Interface shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Interface shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BELIMO and Interface’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A Interface 0.03% 14.08% 4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BELIMO and Interface, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75 Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50

BELIMO presently has a consensus price target of $454.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.34%. Interface has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Interface’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interface is more favorable than BELIMO.

Summary

Interface beats BELIMO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products. It also provides carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services; and rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names. The company produces and sells an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market. In addition, it sells a proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound under the Intersept name; sells TacTiles, a carpet tile installation system, as well as various adhesives and products; and provides turnkey project management services for global accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly through independent contractors, installers, or distributors. Interface, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

