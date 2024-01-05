FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 422 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.