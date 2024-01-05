FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

