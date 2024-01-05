FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 857,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 0.8 %

BC opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.