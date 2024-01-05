FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.