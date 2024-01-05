FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 342.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SDY stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

