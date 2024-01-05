FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 261.0% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,258,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.22 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

