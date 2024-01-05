FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.