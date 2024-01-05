FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,877 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

