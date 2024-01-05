FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Busey Trust CO raised its position in Corteva by 7.6% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 63.2% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $47.60 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.