FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $262.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.24 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average is $256.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

