FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

MMM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

